Lego Creator Magical Unicorn 31140

LEGO CREATOR Magical Unicorn 31140
With 3 magical creatures in 1 set: a rainbow unicorn toy which can be rebuilt into a seahorse or peacock, kids aged 7+ can travel to a mythical landThe LEGO unicorn animal toy features a golden horn, colourful tail and mane plus it can be posed on its 4 legs or reared up on its 2 hind legsThe unicorn can be rebuilt into 2 other LEGO animals; a seahorse with movable tail, fins and head, or a peacock toy with movable tail and eyesWhen play is over, the animals look great on display: the unicorn toy on a rainbow stand, the seahorse on a seabed and the peacock on its 2 legsThis LEGO Creator playset with 3 animal builds in 1 brings long lasting play and makes a great unicorn gift for girls and boys 7+ years oldImaginative kids aged 7+ can be transported to a mythical land for enthralling action with this LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Magical Unicorn (31140) building toy playset, featuring 3 magical LEGO animals.The mythical action never stops with 3 different magical creatures for little builders to assemble in this LEGO Creator 3 in 1 set. The playset features a rainbow unicorn toy with a golden horn, colourful tail and posable legs and hooves. It can be presented in 2 different positions: standing on 4 legs or reared up on its 2 hind legs for an iconic pose, and displayed on the set’s rainbow stand. When it's time for a magical transformation, kids can rebuild the set into a posable seahorse toy with a seabed stand, turn it into a posable magical peacock toy with a colourful tail, or even use the bricks to create other enchanting LEGO animals or creatures.Download the LEGO Builder app and step into a new, magical world of building fun where kids can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress. Fans of mythical creatures and fantasy will love this LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Magical Unicorn playset as a birthday gift or surprise treat for kids aged 7+ years old.The magical unicorn toy stands over 13 cm (5 in.) tallContains 145 Pieces.
4,6 x 14,1 x 19,1

