Tech Deck 4Pack Assortment

Tech Deck — 96mm Fingerboards — 4-Pack (Styles Vary)

Tech Deck brings you the real deal with authentic 96mm fingerboards from real skate companies! Each one features legit graphics from the biggest skate companies in the world, including Blind, Baker, Primitive, Finesse, Santa Cruz, Plan B, Sk8mafia and Toy Machine. This 4-Pack includes authentic graphics you can build any way you want. Recreate your favourite lines and expand your trickionary by checking out online trick tips on techdeck.com. As you build your collection, compare it online with Tech Deck’s interactive collector’s tool. There are loads of decks to collect! If you want real skate graphics from real skate companies, then it’s got to be Tech Deck — collect the deck!

Includes: 1 Assembled Board, 3 Boards with Grip Tape, 2 Sticker Sheets, 12 Wheels, 1 Skate Tool, 6 Skateboard Trucks, 24 Screws, 18 Nuts

Tech Deck brings you the real deal with authentic 96mm fingerboards from real skate companies! Receive four boards with authentic skate graphics. Collect the whole series! Learn new tricks and tips from TechDeck.com and become a pro in no time! Tech Deck 96mm skateboards are for skate-lovers aged 6+. No batteries required.

Lower age limit

6 Years