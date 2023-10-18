Lego Superheroes Hulk Mech Armor 76241

Young superheroes can transform the mighty Hulk into a bigger battling machine with this LEGO Marvel Hulk Mech Armour figure building toy set

This LEGO Avengers figure set includes a buildable Hulk mech action figure toy with posable arms, legs and crushing hands plus an opening cockpit

Kids place the LEGO Hulk Super Hero minifigure into the cockpit of the fully jointed mech figure and position the Mech to get ready for battle

A 'stone' pillar is included for kids to role-play the Hulk figure holding and swinging in the superhero adventure; the figure looks cool on display

Check out other LEGO Marvel collectable action figures: LEGO Marvel Thanos Mech Armour (76242) or LEGO Marvel Rocket Mech Armour (76243)Treat a Marvel Avengers fan to supersized Super Hero action with LEGO Marvel Hulk Mech Armour (76241) building toy. The mighty, movable mech action figure puts mega Marvel adventures into the hands of kids aged 6 and over.

Kids can transform the mighty Hulk into an even bigger and better battling machine! The included LEGO Hulk minifigure fits into the Hulk Mech Armour’s cockpit for kids to take the giant fighting machine into its next mission with its mega, movable arms, legs and crushing hands (Hulk smash!). The jointed Hulk mech action figure can be positioned and posed for endless play-and-display possibilities, plus a ‘stone’ pillar helps inspire imaginative action. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Hulk building toy as they build.

The extensive range of LEGO Marvel building toys is designed to deliver endless imaginative build-and-play possibilities with kids' favourite super heroes. This hands-on collectable set is a versatile birthday, Christmas or any-day gift for kids aged 6 and over who love Avengers figures and LEGO Marvel sets.

This portable play figure stands over 4 in. (12 cm) tall, so kids can take it wherever they go

Contains 138 Pieces.