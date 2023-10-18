We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego Super Mario Character Pack 71413

LEGO SUPER MARIO Character Pack 71413
Surprise a child with random 1 of 8 Super Mario figures in each Series 5 Character Pack, containing buildable toy characters with an Action TagLEGO collectible toy characters include Blooper with 3 cute baby Bloopers, a Green Toad on a tropical beach, an Ice Bro, a Birdo or a BramballThe Super Mario LEGO collection also features Sumo Bro, Spike or a pair of Cat Goombas; each pack includes an action tag to add to the levelsEach bag of LEGO collectibles also features a small build that can be used as a display stand for the Super Mario toys that kids discoverOne of the Starter Course sets with LEGO Super Mario figure (71360), LEGO Luigi (71387) or LEGO Peach (71403) is needed for interactive playGive kids new play options with collectible toy LEGO Super Mario Character Packs – Series 6 (71413) collectible building toy for ages 7 and over. Each pack contains a Super Mario character with an Action Tag, plus a small build for kids to use as a display stand or to enhance play.There are 8 LEGO Super Mario figures to collect: Birdo, a Green Toad on a tropical beach, an Ice Bro, a Bramball, 2 Cat Goombas in 1 pack, a Blooper (with 3 baby Bloopers), a Sumo Bro and a Spike. Each of the collectible toy figures is designed to be used with a Starter Course set (71360, 71387 or 71403 - sold separately), which is required for interactive play. There is also a building guide included in each of the LEGO collectible packs, plus kids can find building instructions on the LEGO Super Mario app, with digital viewing tools to make the creative experience extra fun.LEGO Super Mario toy playsets bring Super Mario characters into the real world. The Starter Courses and Expansion Sets let builders expand, rebuild and create unique levels. An awesome anytime gift or reward for kids aged 7+ years old to add to their LEGO collection.Each pack contains a mystery buildable character with an Action Tag
3,5 x 12,6 x 11,0

