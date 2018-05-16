We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New

Tesco Finest Smoky Tomato & Butterbean Dip 160G

£2.10
£1.31/100g

¼ of a pot

Energy
313kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • A tomato and butterbean dip with herbs and spices topped with a cold pressed rapeseed oil, parsley and paprika dressing.
  • Semi dried tomatoes mixed with butter beans, topped with smoky paprika.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (51%), Butter Beans (Sulphites) (19%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Salt, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Cornflour, Parsley, Apple Cider Vinegar, Black Pepper, Chilli, Paprika, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Garlic, Mint, Chilli Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (40g)
Energy781kJ / 189kcal313kJ / 75kcal
Fat14.7g5.9g
Saturates1.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate9.3g3.7g
Sugars5.1g2.0g
Fibre2.7g1.1g
Protein3.4g1.4g
Salt0.73g0.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
