Teamsterz Piranha Power Wash Launcher

Teamsterz Colour Change Piranha Power Wash with 1 Colour Change car. Drive the car into the Piranha's belly and watch as it changes colour when it hits the hot water. Plunge the car into cold water to revert the colour change paint back to its original colour, ready to play again. Playset includes chomping piranha with one water chamber, and a dorsal fin to launch the car out of its sharp jaws. Teamsterz Colour Change car included feaatures a high-quality die-cast body with independent free-moving wheels. The perfect gift for any enthusiastic little driver. Helps develop fine motor skills and inspires imaginative storytelling. Suitable for ages 3 years +. Take a trip and transform the colour of your car through the Teamsterz Colour Change Piranha Power Wash including 1 Colour Change car! Drive the car into the tail of the Piranha and watch it change colour in the belly before sliding back the dorsal fin to launch the car out of its sharp jaws. The water chamber can be filled with warm or icy cold water. Colour Change cars are temperature activated, changing colour in warm water and back again in icy cold water. The Colour Change car is approximately 3-inch scale and features a high-quality die-cast body with independent free-moving wheels. Aiding the development of your little one's cognitive and fine motor skills this playset is the perfect size for push along play. Piranha Power Wash is the perfect gift for any enthusiastic little driver, offering hours of imaginative fun. Suitable for ages 3 years +.

Lower age limit

36 Months