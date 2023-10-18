LEGO CREATOR Space Shuttle 31134

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 space toy building set features a space shuttle which rebuilds into an astronaut figure with jointed limbs or a spaceship toy

Kids aged 6+ can choose to build the supercool space shuttle toy with an opening hatch which contains a removable and extendable satellite inside

Next, kids can use the LEGO bricks to rebuild the set into a cool spaceship toy with moving wings so they can role-play flying into orbit

The LEGO Creator 3 in 1 set can also be rebuilt into a posable astronaut figure with a jetpack and a flag to be 'planted' on a stand

With this LEGO Creator 3 in 1 set, kids get 3 different build and play experiences; makes an out of this world gift for kids aged 6+ years oldSpace adventurers can enjoy thrilling intergalactic action with this LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle (31134) toy playset for kids aged 6 plus years old. The play possibilities among the stars are endless with this fantastic set.

The LEGO Creator 3 in 1 set features a Space Shuttle toy with an opening hatch that contains a satellite on an extendable arm. The satellite can also be detached for extra fun. When it's time for a change, kids can rebuild the space shuttle toy into a posable astronaut figure with a jetpack and a flag to plant, or an impressive spaceship toy. Kids can also download the LEGO Builder app and step into a new world of building fun where kids can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress.

With LEGO Creator 3 in 1 sets, kids get to triple the play possibilities with 3 models to build in each set. This 144-piece building toys set lets space enthusiasts enjoy a rewarding build before the play begins and makes a great gift for kids aged 6 plus years old.

This durable Space Shuttle toy measures over 6 cm (2.5 in.) high, 12 cm (5 in.) long and 16 cm (6 in.) wide.

Contains 144 Pieces.