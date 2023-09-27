How To Kill Men And Get Away With It Katy

'A MUST-READ for fans of dark fiction!' Readers First 'There's a new serial killer in town' Readers First Meet Kitty Collins. FRIEND. LOVER. KILLER. He was following me. That guy from the nightclub who wouldn't leave me alone. I hadn't intended to kill him of course. But I wasn't displeased when I did and, despite the mess I made, I appeared to get away with it. That's where my addiction started... I've got a taste for revenge and quite frankly, I'm killing it. A deliciously dark, hilariously twisted story about friendship, love, and murder. Fans of My Sister the Serial Killer, How to Kill Your Family and Killing Eve will love this wickedly clever novel! Readers LOVE How to Kill Men and Get Away With It! 'I literally couldn't put this book down, I was just so engrossed in Kitty and what the heck she was going to do next!!' NetGalley reviewer, 'This book has got to be my favourite so far this year.' NetGalley reviewer, 'There are just so many good things I could say about this book. I absolutely tore (pun intended) through this read. Everyone needs to go read it.' NetGalley reviewer, 'Being a man I really shouldn't like this book. Well I didn't like it. I loved it! Oh I just couldn't stop reading this.' NetGalley reviewer, 'How to Kill Men was an absolute treat to read, sending out American Psycho and Promising Young Women vibes.' NetGalley reviewer, 'One word!!! AMAZING!!! Where has Kitty been all my life?' NetGalley reviewer, 'This is one of the most clever books I have read in quite a while.' NetGalley reviewer, 'A well-rounded cast of characters, quick pace, and thrilling twists make this one of my favourites of the year!' NetGalley reviewer, 'A twisted but witty read which will keep you up all night.' NetGalley reviewer,