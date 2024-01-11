We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Lego Friends Downtown Diner 41728
image 1 of Lego Friends Downtown Diner 41728image 2 of Lego Friends Downtown Diner 41728

Lego Friends Downtown Diner 41728

£22.00

£22.00/each

LEGO FRIENDS Downtown Diner 41728
Features a fun restaurant toy for kids aged 6+ with a drive-through, outdoor seating, an arcade game and a moving jukebox, plus 3 mini-dollsThis LEGO Friends restaurant includes Liann, Aliya and Charli mini-dolls from the 2023 generation of LEGO Friends and a mischievous cat figureKids can choose a song on the jukebox which moves by turning a knob or play a video game with Aliya while they wait for Liann to arriveThe playset includes accessories: a fridge, 2 drinks, money, 3 slices of bread for sandwiches, a napkin holder wastebasket and a toy stakeboardWith this playset, little ones can pretend to make sandwiches with bread and ingredients in the fridge or imagine they are a restaurant customerFood-loving children can role-play lots of restaurant stories with this LEGO Friends Heartlake Downtown Diner (41728) playset. This creative toy for kids aged 6+ years old allows kids to make friends with the next generation of Heartlake City characters in a cool LEGO Friends restaurant.The restaurant playset has lots of features to inspire creative play, including a drive-through, outdoor seating, plus an arcade game and a moving jukebox. Kids can use the salad ingredients in the fridge and pretend to make sandwiches or imagine being a customer at the diner. The toy for kids aged 6+ also includes LEGO Friends Liann, Aliya and Charli Mini-Dolls, plus accessories including 2 drinks, money, 3 slices of bread for sandwiches, a napkin holder, a dustbin and a toy skateboard. There’s also a mischievous toy cat who loves to visit the diner! For an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app, kids can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress.Open your kids up to a world of creative role play with the next generation of Heartlake City, where they can meet new friends and discover exciting locations in the LEGO Friends universe. This LEGO Friends restaurant playset makes a fun birthday gift for kids aged 6+ who love imaginative play.The diner measures 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deepContains 346 Pieces.
5,9 x 19,1 x 35,4

