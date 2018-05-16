We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Creme Egg Chocolate Cakes 5 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cadbury Creme Egg Chocolate Cakes 5 Pack
£2.25
£0.45/each

Per Cake (24g)

Energy
440kJ
105kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1820kJ /

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with a white and yellow fondant topping, covered in milk chocolate.
  • Why not try?
  • Mini Eggs Choc Cakes
  • ...The perfect Easter treat!
  • Manufactured by Premier Foods Group Ltd, under licence from the Mondelēz International group.
  • All trademarks and copyright owned by the Mondelēz International group
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Fondant Topping (20%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yellow Fondant Topping (8%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Colours (Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations. Or telephone 0800 022 3389. If purchased in the Republic of Ireland
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Or telephone 1800 93 2814.

Net Contents

5 x Choc Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (24g)% * Per Cake (24g)Reference Intakes
Energy1820kJ /440kJ /5%8400kJ/
-435kcal105kcal2000kcal
Fat19.2g4.6g7%70g
of which Saturates9.8g2.4g12%20g
Carbohydrate59.7g14.4g6%260g
of which Sugars43.4g10.5g2%90g
Fibre2.4g0.6g--
Protein4.3g1.0g2%50g
Salt0.40g0.10g2%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
View all Easter Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here