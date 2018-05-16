Higgidy Porcini & Chestnut Mushroom Pie 250G

Product Description
- Porcini & chestnut mushroom pie
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with porcini, chestnut & portobello mushrooms cooked in a creamy creme fraiche and white wine stew with a hint of thyme and dijon mustard, hand-topped with a Cheddar cheese & parsley crumble.
- A little bit more about us...
- We're Higgidy, and we make glorious everyday food to help people live well. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lovely lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too.
- Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.