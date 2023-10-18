MONSTER JAM Twin Pack Assortment

Monster Jam, Official Die-Cast Monster Trucks, 1:64 Scale, Kids Toys for Boys Ages 3 and up

Get ready for epic showdowns with the official Monster Jam 1:64 scale die-cast trucks 2-Packs. Every 2-Pack features matchups of the most popular and sought-after Monster Jam monster trucks, like Grave Digger vs. Higher Education, Bulldozer vs. Racing Stripes, Dragon vs. Yeti and more. Each Monster Jam truck in the 2-Pack has awesome details and graphics and each toy truck has a driver moulded into the driver’s seat. With official BKT tyres, stylised rims and authentic chassis, these lean, mean Monster Jam machines embody the style and swagger of their real-life counterparts. Unleash the Monster Jam action right out of the box and create your own stunts and jumps like you’ve seen in the live shows. Then, prepare for the ultimate Monster Jam trucks face-off. Add all of the 2-Packs to your collection (toys each sold separately) and host your very own Monster Jam event with your friends. Monster Jam monster truck toys are the perfect gifts for kids ages 3 and up. Experience head-to-head action with the official Monster Jam 1:64 scale die-cast 2-Packs.

Includes: 2 Monster Jam 1:64 Scale Monster Trucks

2 OFFICIAL MONSTER JAM TRUCKS: Create your own epic Monster Jam showdowns with the 1:64 scale die-cast 2-Pack. Each 2-Pack features the most popular and coveted trucks, ready to face-off. HEAD-TO-HEAD ACTION: Put on an awesome Monster Jam show with the 2-Pack. Each set comes with 2 iconic Monster Jam monster trucks, including Grave Digger vs. Higher Education, Bulldozer vs. Racing Stripes and more. AUTHENTIC REPLICAS: Each 1:64 die-cast Monster Jam monster truck features realistic details and lifelike graphics, official BKT tyres and a styled chassis that make it feel like you’re holding the real thing. COLLECT THEM ALL: Add all of the 2-Pack matchups to your collection (each sold separately) and smash your way to victory. These toys for kids are the perfect gifts for boys and girls 3 and up. TOYS FOR 3-YEAR-OLD BOYS AND GIRLS: Monster Jam monster trucks for boys and girls are for ages 3 and up. Monster Jam toys, playsets, toy cars and RC trucks are at the top of kids’ toys and games wish lists.

Lower age limit

3 Years