Bakehill Oven Baked Crackers 200G
Product Description
- Salty savoury snack biscuits.
- It's a Cracker!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Whole Egg Powder, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Nuts, Milk, Peanut, Sesame, Celery, Soya. For allergens, including Cererals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in Serbia
Number of uses
This box contains approximately 50 crackers
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Recycle
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Asvina (UK) Ltd,
- Unit 7,
- Wilmington Close,
- Watford,
- WD18 0FQ.
Return to
- Asvina (UK) Ltd,
- Unit 7,
- Wilmington Close,
- Watford,
- WD18 0FQ.
- Email: info@asvina.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g (5 crackers)
|Energy
|1973kJ / 471kcal
|395kJ / 94kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|4.4g
|of which saturates
|11.0g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0g
|12.2g
|of which sugars
|6.0g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|9.0g
|1.8g
|Salt
|2.80g
|0.56g
