Bakehill Oven Baked Crackers 200G

Bakehill Oven Baked Crackers 200G
Product Description

  • Salty savoury snack biscuits.
  • It's a Cracker!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Whole Egg Powder, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Nuts, Milk, Peanut, Sesame, Celery, Soya. For allergens, including Cererals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in Serbia

Number of uses

This box contains approximately 50 crackers

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Asvina (UK) Ltd,
  • Unit 7,
  • Wilmington Close,
  • Watford,
  • WD18 0FQ.

Return to

  • Asvina (UK) Ltd,
  • Unit 7,
  • Wilmington Close,
  • Watford,
  • WD18 0FQ.
  • Email: info@asvina.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g (5 crackers)
Energy1973kJ / 471kcal395kJ / 94kcal
Fat22.0g4.4g
of which saturates11.0g2.2g
Carbohydrate61.0g12.2g
of which sugars6.0g1.2g
Fibre2.0g0.4g
Protein9.0g1.8g
Salt2.80g0.56g
This box contains approximately 50 crackers--
