Tesco All Butter Shortbread Petticoat Tails 450G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2165kJ / 518kcal
Product Description
- All butter shortbread petticoat tails.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (33%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Made using EU & non-EU wheat flour and butter.
Number of uses
approx. 40 Servings
Recycling info
Tin. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA, U.K. Freephone 0800 50 55 55 www.tesco.com / Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Freephone 1800 248 123 www.tesco.ie
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One segment (11g)
|Energy
|2165kJ / 518kcal
|238kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|28.1g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|17.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|59.1g
|6.5g
|Sugars
|14.2g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.1g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
