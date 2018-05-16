We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco All Butter Shortbread Petticoat Tails 450G

£4.50
£1.00/100g

One segment

Energy
238kJ
57kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2165kJ / 518kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread petticoat tails.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (33%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU wheat flour and butter.

Number of uses

approx. 40 Servings

Recycling info

Tin. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA, U.K. Freephone 0800 50 55 55 www.tesco.com / Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Freephone 1800 248 123 www.tesco.ie

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne segment (11g)
Energy2165kJ / 518kcal238kJ / 57kcal
Fat28.1g3.1g
Saturates17.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate59.1g6.5g
Sugars14.2g1.6g
Fibre2.1g0.2g
Protein6.1g0.7g
Salt0.44g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
