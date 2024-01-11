LEGO FRIENDS Skate Park 41751

This mini-doll playset features a Skate Park toy with ramps, rails, in-line skates, mini skateboard toys, a scooter, Luna's wheelchair and helmets This toy for kids aged 6+ years old includes Liann (on a skateboard), Zac (on skates) and Luna (practising a handplant) LEGO Friends mini-dolls Kids can repair their wheels in the workshop or take the elevator up to hang out with a drink on the sofa in the relaxation area This LEGO skateboard set includes a Builder app containing features that allow kids to zoom in and rotate 3D models plus track and save progress The new 2023 generation of LEGO Friends features new experiences, locations and characters, perfect for stimulating children's imaginationInspire children's creativity and appeal to their sense of adventure with this LEGO Friends Skate Park (41751) toy for kids aged 6+ years old. They’ll love meeting the characters and seeing the different ways each one challenges themself at the skate park. With this mini-doll playset, kids can join LEGO friends Liann, Zac and Luna mini-dolls at the skatepark which includes ramps, rails, in-line skates, a LEGO skateboard toy, a scooter, Luna’s wheelchair and helmets for each. Kids can use the ramps and rails to make the characters perform cool tricks. Then they can continue the story with a visit to the park building where there’s a workshop for fixing wheels. There’s also a lift to take the characters to the chill-out area where they can relax. This cool toy is ideal for showing kids how the power of friendship can give you the confidence to try new things. Give your youngster an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app. Here they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress. Encourage imaginative storytelling with LEGO Friends collectible toy sets, where kids can make friends and go on exciting adventures in Heartlake City. This LEGO Friends mini-doll playset with cool skateboard toys makes a great birthday gift idea for adventurous kids aged 6+ years old. The skate ramp measures over 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep Contains 431 Pieces.