New
Dean's Sour Cherry & Dark Chocolate Shortbread 150G
Product Description
- Sour Cherry & Dark Chocolate Shortbread Rounds
- Other delicious varieties in the range
- All Butter
- Chocolate Orange
- Strawberry Pavlova
- Baked by hand
- Melt in the Mouth
- Deliciously indulgent all butter shortbread baked with dark chocolate chunks & sour cherry
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salted Butter (29%) (Butter (Milk), Salt), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chunks (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Maize Starch, Sour Cherries (4%) (Sour Cherry, Apple Juice Concentrate, Dextrose, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vegetable Oil), Cherries (Glucose - Fructose Syrup, Colouring, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. One opened store in an airtight container.For best before see base of pack.
Produce of
Product of Scotland. Made using EU and non-EU butter
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Dean's,
- Huntly,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB54 8JX.
Return to
- Dean's,
- Huntly,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB54 8JX.
- www.deans.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2116kJ / 560kcal
|Fat
|28g
|of which saturates
|17.4g
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|of which sugars
|24.8g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|Protein
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.