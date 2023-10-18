We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego Ninjago Jays Lightening Jet Evo 71784

LEGO NINJAGO Jays Lightening Jet EVO 71784
This collectible ninja toy, Jay's Lightning Jet EVO set, features a cool toy plane that can be upgraded into an even bigger model for extra funKids can add 2 stud shooters, golden blades and a golden rudder to upgrade this blue NINJAGO aeroplane action toy featuring an opening cockpitThe collectible ninja building toy for kids includes a LEGO NINJAGO Jay minifigure with a sword; kids can place it behind the jet's controlsThe LEGO Builder app guides kids and parents on an easy building adventure where kids can see models in 3D, save sets and track progressThis 146-piece toy for boys and girls 7+ years old lets them play as they build and makes a wonderful everyday treat or birthday gift ideaGive ninja fans aged 7+ the chance to soar into the skies over NINJAGO City with Jay’s Lightning Jet EVO (71784) collectible toy plane set. Kids need to keep an eye out for villains as they patrol the airspace above the ninja’s home.This ninja toy plane set features a supercool jet that can be upgraded into an even bigger and more intimidating model by adding 2 stud shooters, golden blades and a golden rudder. The building toy comes with a Jay LEGO NINJAGO minifigure for kids to place inside the cockpit and play out high-flying ninja adventures. Kids can also combine it with other NINJAGO action toys in their collection to enjoy even more playtime action. The LEGO Builder app can guide you and your child on an easy and intuitive building adventure. Zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track your progress.NINJAGO fans will love playing out gripping action with this collectible toy playset. Part of a huge range of LEGO NINJAGO sets, with cool minifigures, vehicles, creatures and locations full of fun. This action toy for kids aged 7+ years old lets them play as they build and makes a great birthday gift idea for adventure-loving children.The toy plane measures over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) long and 8.5 in. (21 cm) wideContains 146 Pieces.
7,0 x 14,1 x 19,1

