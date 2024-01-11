We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Offer
Lego City 4X4 Off Roader 60387

£21.00

£21.00/each

LEGO CITY 4x4 Off Roader 60387
This cool LEGO City 4x4 Off-roader and camping set for kids features a monster truck style car toy, 2 mountain bikes, a tent and 2 minifiguresThe off-road car toy features ready for action large tyres and a high, working suspension plus a flatbed for transporting the toy mountain bikesKids can role-play exploring the camping spot, use the camera accessory to capture wildlife, pitch the tent and cook up dinner by the campfireIncludes 2 minifigures, a rabbit animal figure, helmets for the minifigures, a campfire, a toy camera, sleeping bags, a shovel, pan and a backpackThis set comes with a pictorial instructions and a digital guide in the LEGO Builder app so kids can view the model from all angles as they buildChildren can head out on camping trips every day with this LEGO City 4x4 Off-Roader Adventures (60387) toy for kids 6+ years old. LEGO City adventures await in this exciting camping set.The 4x4 off-roader monster truck toy features huge tyres and high suspension for a cool off-roader look. Kids also get 2 LEGO City Minifigures, an animal figure, 2 toy mountain bikes, plus a LEGO camping set with a tent and cool accessories including a campfire. Kids cruise across the open country for exciting camping adventures aboard the 4x4 Off-Roader! On arrival, they unload the mountain bikes, grab their helmet and go explore! Children can role-play using the camera to check out the wildlife. Then pitch the tent, light a campfire and cook up some supper before diving into a cosy sleeping bag. What a day! This 6+ LEGO vehicles playset comes with an easy-to-follow pictorial building guide and the LEGO Builder app – an interactive building guide with intuitive zoom and rotate tools that enable kids to visualise the finished model from all angles as they build.This LEGO City camping set encourages fun-filled adventures, with cool characters, toy vehicles and lots of accessories. A rewarding birthday or special occasion gift for kids aged 6 plus years old.The toy 4x4 off-roader measures over 3.5 in. (8 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wideContains 252 Pieces.
7,0 x 19,1 x 35,4

