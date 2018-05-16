Tesco Finest Black Garlic & Chilli King Prawns 175G

½ of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 457kJ / 109kcal
Product Description
- Raw peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in garlic and chilli buttery melt with chilli and parsley.
- Responsibly Sourced Ready to Cook Juicy and sweet jumbo king prawns with garlic and chilli buttery melt, topped with a sprinkle of parsley.
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (84%), Butter (Milk), Red Chilli, Black Garlic (Garlic), Chilli Pepper, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Smoked Garlic Powder (Garlic Powder), Cornflour, Cayenne Pepper, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Non declared processing aid (Silicon Dioxide, Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stir half way through cooking. Remove from foil tray and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
175g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (80g**)
|Energy
|457kJ / 109kcal
|366kJ / 87kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|17.1g
|13.7g
|Salt
|0.97g
|0.77g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 175g typically weighs 160g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
