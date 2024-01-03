Lego Speed Champions 76915 Pagani Utopia

This LEGO Speed Champions car model building kit features a buildable replica of one of the world's most iconic hypercars: the Pagani Utopia

The toy car has features of the real hypercar: central 4-pipe exhaust, swooping bodywork, front grille, wheel arches and an engine beneath glass

The cockpit of this LEGO race car toy can be opened to insert the race driver minifigure included in the set, with helmet and switchable hair

A stunning collectible model of an iconic Italian hypercar, great for playing high speed adventures, and makes an eye-catching display piece

This collectible toy car model building kit is a wonderful birthday gift idea that will delight kids and fans of LEGO racing car modelsLEGO Speed Champions Pagani Utopia (76915) buildable model car building kit brilliantly captures the distinctive design of this spectacular Italian hypercar. Pagani and the LEGO Group have teamed up for the first time so car fans and kids aged 9 and over can now collect, build and display this incredible model car.

This collectible Pagani LEGO race car toy set includes many authentic features from the real-life version: the signature central 4-pipe exhaust, swooping bodywork, wide front grille, wheel arches and the engine beneath the glass. The set also comes with a driver minifigure to pop in the cockpit to play out racing adventures. Let the LEGO Builder app guide you and your child on an easy and intuitive building adventure. Zoom in and rotate the LEGO vehicle model in 3D, save sets and track your progress.

This portable-sized Pagani Utopia hypercar is designed for fun at home or on the go and is part of a range of LEGO Speed Champions racing car building toys for kids to collect. A great birthday gift idea for kids aged 9+ years old and fans of Italian hypercars.

The Pagani Utopia replica model measures over 4 cm (1.5 in.) high, 15 cm (5.5 in.) long and 8 cm (3 in.) wide.

Contains 249 Pieces.