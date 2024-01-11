We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

LEGO SUPERHEROES Ghose Rider Mech & Bike 76245
This LEGO Marvel building toy features a Ghost Rider mech action figure which attaches to a scaled-up motorbike toy, plus a cool LEGO minifigureBad guys don't stand a chance against the jointed Ghost Rider mech action figure with movable arms, legs, crushing hands and soul catching chainThe buildable motorbike toy stands upright unaided and features supercool exhaust flames and a seat to keep the mech on the bike when on the moveKids can place the Ghost Rider LEGO Minifigure in the cockpit of the mech action figure, plus this Marvel buildable toy looks awesome on displayFans of motorbike toys and the Marvel Universe will love this super hero set as a great birthday gift for kids aged 7 plus years oldTreat Super Hero fans aged 7 and over to mega motorcycle adventures with this large-scale LEGO Marvel Ghost Rider Mech & Bike (76245) buildable toy super hero set.This Marvel building toy features a Ghost Rider mech action figure, an upscaled motorbike toy for the mech to sit on and a LEGO Ghost Rider minifigure. Kids place the Ghost Rider LEGO minifigure into the opening cockpit of the Ghost Rider mech. The jointed action figure has movable arms, legs and hands, allowing it to be positioned and posed for endless play-and-display possibilities. An attachable chain inspires imaginative action as kids take the supersized mech for a ride in search of bad guys. The motorbike toy stands upright unaided and features exhaust flames and a seat element that ensures the mech remains in the saddle when on the move. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their LEGO super hero set as they build.The extensive range of LEGO Marvel buildable toys provides children with premium-quality playsets that deliver endless imaginative build-and-play possibilities. This LEGO set makes a special Marvel birthday gift for kids and super hero fans aged 7 plus years old.The motorbike toy alone measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 11.5 in. (30 cm) long and 2 in. (7 cm) wideContains 264 Pieces.
6,1 x 19,1 x 26,2

