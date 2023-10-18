W7 Glamorous Nails Easy Livin Set

Easy livin Salon Nails in an Instant Glue is Included for Application

Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate

24 x Nails

Application

1. Prepare nails by gently pushing back cuticles. Remove nail polish with nail polish remover, ensure nail is free from moisture and any natural oils. Make sure nails are dry.

2. Select the correct size false nail which best fits your natural nail.

3. Apply glue to back of false nail.

4. Apply a thin layer of glue onto your natural nail.

5. Align with cuticle, gently press on and hold for 5 seconds.

Removal

1. Trim and file surface to disrupt the protective topcoat.

2. Soak nails in artificial nail remover or acetone polish remover until soft.

3. Wipe off softened nails and glue. Do not force or pull nails off.

Read instructions completely before use.