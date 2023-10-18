LEGO HARRY POTTER 76409/76410

The Harry Potter buildable toy playset features a printed tile with the Slytherin crest and a hanger so kids can display it on the wall as a cool piece of Harry Potter wall art. The Hogwarts house banner also opens to reveal a spellbinding recreation of the Slytherin common room with a buildable sofa, lamps and steps. A slide-in lenticular backboard creates magical 3D effects, including moving monstrous eyes, a light turning on and off, a secret message appearing in the cupboard, and more. This LEGO Harry Potter playset also includes a Draco Malfoy minifigure and new-for-March-2023 Pansy Parkinson and Blaise Zabini LEGO Harry Potter minifigures, plus Slytherin’s Locket to inspire role-play adventures. For an extra magical experience, let the LEGO Builder app guide your youngster on an intuitive building adventure, allowing them to zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress.

Children can build their LEGO Harry Potter collection with this portable Hogwarts Castle playset - 1 of 4 Hogwarts house banners to collect in the range. Great as a birthday gift or any day treat for Harry Potter fans aged 9 plus years old.

The banner measures over 20 cm (8 in.) high, 13 cm (5 in.) wide and 3 cm (1 in.) deep when closed.

Contains 349 Pieces.