Lego Dots Bracelet Designer 41807

LEGO DOTS Bracelet Designer 41807
This kids friendship bracelet making kit features a tray with 5 toy bracelets in 5 different colours and 350+ DOTS tiles to decorate withIncludes 20 exclusive decorations and 12 special opalescent charm elements; kids can use the mosaic tiles to express their style and creativityThe DIY bracelet making kit features tiles focused on 5 different passions: animals, street style, nature, cosmic wonders and summer funArts and crafts fans will love to choose from the 20 random exclusive graphic tiles featuring different icons, sayings, characters and patternsThese fun friendship bracelets for kids let young designers practice their creations and share or wear them; easy design inspiration also includedLooking for a creative group activity for kids aged 6 and over who are into art and design? Treat them to this LEGO DOTS Bracelet Designer Mega Pack (41807) jewellery making kit for kids aged 6+ years old.The creative toy features 5 adjustable bracelets in different colours, lots of coloured mosaic tiles, 12 special opalescent charms and 20 random exclusive graphic tiles featuring different icons, sayings, characters and patterns. The DIY kit focusses on 5 different passions: animals, street style, nature, cosmic wonders and summer fun. Kids can express themselves in a multitude of ways with this massive LEGO DOTS friendship Bracelet making kit, which lets them match whatever vibe they want to express, whenever they like. For more fun, kids can grab some friends and see what they can create! The package includes inspiration to help encourage kids’ creativity and the DIY bracelets are ready to decorate right out of the tray.LEGO DOTS crafts kits encourage endless play and self-expression. They bring kids the joy of LEGO play through creating and customising their own jewellery, wearables or room décor items. The ready-to-decorate bracelets in this DIY creative toy offer bite-sized chances to build children’s confidence and imagination through fun.The toy bracelets each measure over 7.5 in. (20 cm) longContains 388 Pieces.
5,0 x 22,5 x 23,0

