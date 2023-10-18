We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego H.Potter House Banner 76411/76412

£30.00

£30.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

LEGO H.POTTER House Banner 76411/76412
Hufflepuff fans can display their love for the Hogwarts house with this LEGO Harry Potter toy, featuring a Hogwarts crest that opens for playThe Hogwarts crest can be used as a cool piece of Harry Potter wall art thanks to its included hanger or opened to reveal the house common roomInside the Harry Potter playset, kids can discover the Hufflepuff Cup, a pumpkin, a chest, and a tabletop full of assorted food elementsIncludes 3 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures: Cedric Diggory, Susan Bones and Hannah Abbott with accessories: pruning shears, watering can and cutleryThe lenticular backboard creates effects such as a Mandrake popping up behind the curtains or a Niffler stealing coins from behind a barrelKids can show their true colours with this LEGO Harry Potter Hufflepuff House banner (76412) building toy playset. Designed for easy storage and portability, this playset makes a cool gift for kids aged 9 and over and is 1 of 4 Hogwarts house banners from the LEGO Harry Potter collection.The Hogwarts Castle set features a printed tile with the Hufflepuff crest and a hanger so kids can display it on the wall as a cool piece of Harry Potter wall art. The brick-built LEGO Hogwarts house banner opens to reveal a detailed recreation of the plant-filled Hufflepuff common room with Hufflepuff’s Cup, a pumpkin, a buildable chest and a table topped with assorted food elements. A slide-in lenticular backboard creates magical 3D effects such as a Mandrake popping up and down behind the curtain and a Niffler stealing coins from behind a barrel. The set also includes Cedric Diggory, Susan Bones and Hannah Abbott LEGO Harry Potter minifigures with accessories. For a fun digital experience, kids can enjoy an intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app. Here they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress.Children can add to their LEGO Harry Potter collection with this portable Hogwarts Castle playset. A magical Wizarding World gift idea for kids aged 9+ years old.The banner measures over 20 cm (8 in.) high, 13 cm (5 in.) wide and 3 cm (1 in.) deep when closed.Contains 313 Pieces.
6,1 x 26,2 x 19,1

