LEGO CITY Police Dog Training 60369

This LEGO City police toy set features an SUV police car toy with trailer, a dog and puppy figure plus 3 activities to role-play a puppy training day

The animal playset includes 2 minifigures, a seesaw, jump bar and stepping paws plus grooming brush, torch, shovel and dog treat accessories

The back of the SUV police car toy can be opened and a pup placed in the back to take the training to a new location - don't forget the dog treats!

Kids can help the toy LEGO animals into the cool K9 SUV toy car, place the activities in the trailer and head for the training ground

This LEGO City Police Dog Training toy set can be given as a birthday gift for kids aged 5 plus years old who love animal toys and police playChildren and canine fans will love this LEGO City Mobile Police Dog Training (60369) toy playset for kids aged 5+ years old, packed with inspiration for imaginative play.

The LEGO City Police animal set comes with a K9 SUV toy car with trailer and 3 dog-training apparatus, including a seesaw, jump bar and stepping paws, plus a grooming brush, torch, shovel and 2 toy dog treats. Just add the LEGO police officer minifigures and dog and puppy LEGO animals and let the fun begin. Includes an easy-to-follow pictorial printed building guide and the LEGO Builder app – a digital building companion with intuitive zoom and rotate tools that enable kids to visualise the police toy set from all angles as they build.

LEGO City Police and animal playsets deliver an enjoyable build-and-play experience with feature-rich buildings, realistic vehicles and fun characters that inspire imaginative, open-ended play. This police toy set for kids aged 5 plus years old will make a fantastic gift for little animal lovers.

The Police K9 SUV measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide

Contains 197 Pieces.