Tesco Finest Butterscotch Blondie Bites 205G

Tesco Finest Butterscotch Blondie Bites 205G

£2.75

£1.34/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bite
Energy
249kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.0g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1917kJ / 458kcal

Butterscotch flavour all butter blondie base baked with fudge pieces and dipped in milk chocolate.
Enjoy these buttery and chewy butterscotch blondie bites. Great as a satisfying summer snack or dessert.All butter blondie topped with fudge pieces and dipped in milk chocolate, with a rich butterscotch flavour
Pack size: 205G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Brown Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg,  Fudge Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt], Pasteurised Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Net Contents

205g e

