image 1 of Lego Sw Boba Fetts Starship 75344
Lego Sw Boba Fetts Starship 75344

£9.00

£9.00/each

Fans can play out Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian stories with this quick-build microscale Boba Fett's starship building toyThe LEGO Star Wars Microfighter set features an opening cockpit for Boba Fett LEGO minifigure, 2 flick shooters, adjustable wings and landing modesThis LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian set includes a blaster and a jetpack for the Boba Fett Star Wars character minifigure to inspire creative playThis Star Wars building toy can be combined with other LEGO Star Wars Microfighters in the collection for even more action-packed storiesThis mini LEGO brick-built toy starship offers an easy building experience, thanks to the interactive LEGO Builder app with zoom and rotate toolsGive kids a cool introduction to LEGO Star Wars building toys with Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter (75344) set for kids aged 6+ years old. Young fans join forces with the legendary bounty hunter and begin an epic adventure!This microscale LEGO brick version of the iconic starship, as seen in the classic Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, features 2 flick shooters for attacking enemy starfighters and adjustable wings for flight and landing. The included LEGO Star Wars minifigure of Boba Fett, which comes with a blaster and a jetpack accessory element, fits inside the opening cockpit. Add an extra dimension to your youngster’s fun, creative experience with the LEGO Builder app, featuring instructions and interactive zoom and rotate viewing tools to help them build with their Star Wars model building kits with confidence.LEGO Star Wars sets enable kids and adult fans to recreate iconic scenes with starships, vehicles, locations and Star Wars characters, role-play their own creative stories or simply display the brick-built models. This Star Wars building toy makes an excellent birthday gift for fans aged 6 plus years old.The Microfighter measures over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wideContains 85 Pieces.
4,6 x 12,2 x 14,1

