Tesco Yakatori Style Chicken King Kebabs 900G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 758kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- Boneless chicken leg with added water, coated in a sweet and spicy marinade with a soy and ginger glaze sachet and sprinkling of red pepper and parsley.
- Tender chicken marinated in a yakitori style marinade with a soy and ginger glaze
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (79%), Soy and Ginger Sachet [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine, Onion, Molasses, Salt, Maize Starch, Soya Bean, Wheat, Garlic Purée, Ginger, Black Pepper], Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Onion, Maltodextrin, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Fennel Seed, Ginger, Honey, Chilli, Parsley, Dried Garlic, Nigella Seed, Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Cinnamon, Flavourings, Aniseed, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 60 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly. Decant kebabs onto a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle contents of sachet evenly over chicken. Return to the oven for 5 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (107g**)
|Energy
|758kJ / 181kcal
|811kJ / 193kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.9g
|Protein
|25.4g
|27.2g
|Salt
|0.72g
|0.77g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 900g typically weighs 642g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
