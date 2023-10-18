We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lego Ninjago Cole Earths Dragon Evo 71782
image 1 of Lego Ninjago Cole Earths Dragon Evo 71782image 2 of Lego Ninjago Cole Earths Dragon Evo 71782

Lego Ninjago Cole Earths Dragon Evo 71782

No ratings yet
Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

LEGO NINJAGO Cole Earths Dragon EVO 71782
Kids can play out enthralling battles with this posable LEGO Ninjago Cole's Earth Dragon toy figure set which can be upgraded during the actionThe dragon toy has a posable body, head and legs plus room for Cole on its back and can be upgraded by adding golden wings, horns and a tailIncludes 2 LEGO NINJAGO minifigures: Cole with a golden katana and a mallet and Bone Scorpio with a scythe and a bone warrior weapons packBone Scorpio rides into battle on the included 6-legged action toy scorpion creature; when kids win, they get a collectible toy bannerFans of ninja toys will love this action-packed LEGO NINJAGO set as a birthday gift or any-time treat toy for boys and girls 7+ years old Fans will be excited to stage enthralling battles with this LEGO NINJAGO Cole’s Earth Dragon EVO (71782) ninja action toy playset. Kids join forces with NINJAGO Cole and his earth dragon for an all-action clash against the evil Bone Scorpio.The collectible toy playset features a posable dragon toy with a movable body, head and legs which can be upgraded to make it even bigger and more powerful by adding golden wings, horns and a tail. The set also includes 2 LEGO NINJAGO character minifigures: Cole, armed with a golden katana, and Bone Scorpio, armed with a scythe and a bone warrior assorted weapons pack. Bone Scorpio can also ride into battle on his 6-legged scorpion creature. For succeeding in their challenge, kids are rewarded with a collectible Strength banner to display from the dragon toy. Let the LEGO Builder app guide you and your child on an easy and intuitive building adventure. Zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track your progress.NINJAGO fans will love playing out gripping action with this collectible toy playset, part of a huge range of LEGO NINJAGO sets, with cool ninja minifigures, vehicles, creatures and locations full of fun. This action toy for kids aged 7+ years old lets them play as they build and can be given as an everyday treat or birthday gift to adventure-loving children.Tha dragon toy stands over 5.5 in. (14 cm) tallContains 285 Pieces.
6,1 x 19,1 x 26,2

View all LEGO

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here