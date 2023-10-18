LEGO NINJAGO Cole Earths Dragon EVO 71782

Kids can play out enthralling battles with this posable LEGO Ninjago Cole's Earth Dragon toy figure set which can be upgraded during the action The dragon toy has a posable body, head and legs plus room for Cole on its back and can be upgraded by adding golden wings, horns and a tail Includes 2 LEGO NINJAGO minifigures: Cole with a golden katana and a mallet and Bone Scorpio with a scythe and a bone warrior weapons pack Bone Scorpio rides into battle on the included 6-legged action toy scorpion creature; when kids win, they get a collectible toy banner Fans of ninja toys will love this action-packed LEGO NINJAGO set as a birthday gift or any-time treat toy for boys and girls 7+ years old Fans will be excited to stage enthralling battles with this LEGO NINJAGO Cole’s Earth Dragon EVO (71782) ninja action toy playset. Kids join forces with NINJAGO Cole and his earth dragon for an all-action clash against the evil Bone Scorpio. The collectible toy playset features a posable dragon toy with a movable body, head and legs which can be upgraded to make it even bigger and more powerful by adding golden wings, horns and a tail. The set also includes 2 LEGO NINJAGO character minifigures: Cole, armed with a golden katana, and Bone Scorpio, armed with a scythe and a bone warrior assorted weapons pack. Bone Scorpio can also ride into battle on his 6-legged scorpion creature. For succeeding in their challenge, kids are rewarded with a collectible Strength banner to display from the dragon toy. Let the LEGO Builder app guide you and your child on an easy and intuitive building adventure. Zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track your progress. NINJAGO fans will love playing out gripping action with this collectible toy playset, part of a huge range of LEGO NINJAGO sets, with cool ninja minifigures, vehicles, creatures and locations full of fun. This action toy for kids aged 7+ years old lets them play as they build and can be given as an everyday treat or birthday gift to adventure-loving children. Tha dragon toy stands over 5.5 in. (14 cm) tall Contains 285 Pieces.