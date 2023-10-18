LEGO MINECRAFT Sword Outpost 21244

Minecraft-loving kids explore this large recreation of the game's precious weapon, the diamond sword, which acts as a base for explosive battles Kids build a giant toy Minecraft diamond sword base into the side of a mountain with a chill-out area, a juke box toy, a table and cookies There are 2 stud shooters to defend the base plus a lever at the bottom of the tower triggers an explosion that collapses part of the structure Includes Sentinel Soldier, Guardian Warrior and allay LEGO Minecraft figures, plus skeleton and Creeper Minecraft mobs and a pig animal toy Once the day's play is over and the base has been defended, the Minecraft diamond sword build will look great on display in kids' roomsGive a Minecraft player over an iconic diamond sword – on a giant scale! LEGO Minecraft The Sword Outpost (21244) building toy for kids 8 plus years old uses the precious weapon as the design for a supercool base where kids can build a chill-out zone and take part in explosive battles with iconic Minecraft characters. Kids build a giant Minecraft diamond sword base into the side of a mountain and defend it against attacks by hostile mobs. The base includes a table, a cookie and a jukebox toy on which they can ‘play’ a record. Outside, Sentinel Soldier and Guardian Warrior Minecraft figures stand guard. Further firepower is provided by 2 stud shooters located at the front of the base. Hostile Minecraft mobs include a Creeper and skeleton figures. Friendly mobs include a toy pig and an allay, which features foil wings, plus there ia a lever at the bottom of the tower which triggers an explosion that collapses part of the structure during epic battles. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Lego Minecraft sets as they build. Players build a Minecraft base shaped like an iconic diamond sword then take on a Creeper and skeleton in an explosive battle with this LEGO Minecraft set. Part of a range of construction toys that bring locations, mobs, accessories and characters from the popular video game into the real world using LEGO bricks. This Diamond Sword base makes a fantastic gift for Minecraft fans and kids aged 8 plus years old. Measuring over 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (11 cm) deep, the set combines with others in the range for many more Minecraft adventures Contains 427 Pieces.