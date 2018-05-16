We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Small Loose Bananas

Tesco Small Loose Bananas

Energy
571kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.2g

high

30%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 380kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Banana.
  • Responsibly Grown. Hand picked and gently ripened with a sweet flavour.

Information

Ingredients

Banana

Storage

Do not refrigerate. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Cameroon, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), Dominican Republic

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gOne typical banana (150g)
Energy380kJ / 90kcal571kJ / 135kcal
Fat<0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g0g
Carbohydrate20.3g30.5g
Sugars18.1g27.2g
Fibre1.4g2.1g
Protein1.2g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

