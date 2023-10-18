We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Leapfrog Build A Waffle Learning Set

Leapfrog Build A Waffle Learning Set

LEAPFROG Build a Waffle Learning Set
Keep your little chef busy from sunrise to sunset with colourful food pieces in this exciting role-play waffle learning set. Get mixed up in learning about foods, colours and numbers while making delicious waffles! Choose waffle pieces and put them into the waffle maker, as you add them listen to the light-up character count them, then, close the lid then turn the dial to select a cooking temperature. Listen to upbeat waffle songs and fun sounds when cooking. Once ready, select one of the five popular pretend toppings to put on top of your waffle and use the role-play plate, knife and fork to pretend eat! In free play mode listen to the chef ask you to make various waffle recipes in a fun stacking game. Intended for 12+ months. Requires 2 AAA Batteries. Batteries included for demo purposes only. New batteries recommended for regular use
• Waffle maker: with 4 buttons inside the maker to count waffle pieces.•1 Music button, 1 number/ colour button, 1 order button and 1 Light up cook button to have fun cooking your waffles.• 1 Temperature dial teaches: numbers 1-5 and perfect waffle cooking temperature• Include 4 pieces of waffles that includes 3 delicious flavours• Intended for 12+ months. Requires 2 AAA Batteries. Batteries included for demo purposes only. New batteries recommended for regular use

Lower age limit

12 Months

upper-age-limit

12 Months

