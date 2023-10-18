We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lego Minecraft Swamp Adventure 21240
image 1 of Lego Minecraft Swamp Adventure 21240image 2 of Lego Minecraft Swamp Adventure 21240

Lego Minecraft Swamp Adventure 21240

No ratings yet
Write a review

£9.00

£9.00/each

LEGO MINECRAFT Swamp Adventure 21240
LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure set recreates the mangrove swamp from the video game, with cool figures, toy crafting tools and other accessoriesIncludes a LEGO Minecraft Alex figure with an axe, a toy frog in a swamp biome plus Minecraft mobs: a slime block and a zombie figureThere is lots for kids to explore in this Minecraft building toy, which includes a crafting table, a mangrove tree and an exploding TNT functionMinecraft players can join daredevil Alex's quest and help her use her axe and operate a lever to detonate an explosion to fend off any attacksLEGO Minecraft building toys give kids other ways to enjoy the video game; this set makes a great birthday or any-time gift for kids age 7 plusTreat Minecraft players aged 7 and over to a swamp full of hands-on, action-packed, creative play with LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure (21240) building toy. Kids join Alex from the Minecraft game as she journeys through the swamp biome.Put the creative thrills of Minecraft into kids’ hands with this physical version of the perilous swamp biome. This versatile toy features familiar Minecraft favourite Alex as she journeys through mud and mangroves on a Minecraft adventure. As well as opportunities for creative construction, there are 2 hostile Minecraft mobs to battle – a zombie figure and a slime – plus a friendly frog who observes the action from a lily pad. Kids help Alex use her axe and operate a lever to detonate a TNT explosion to fend off any attack. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Minecraft construction toy as they build.LEGO Minecraft building toys give kids a different way to enjoy the popular game, with mobs, scenes and Minecraft character figures brought to life with the hands-on creativity of LEGO bricks. This set makes a fun birthday gift or any-time treat for 7 plus year old kids who love the Minecraft game and LEGO construction toysMeasuring over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and 3 in. (8 cm) deep, there’s a lot of play potential packed into this compact playsetContains 65 Pieces.
4,6 x 12,2 x 14,1

View all LEGO

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here