LEGO MINECRAFT Swamp Adventure 21240

LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure set recreates the mangrove swamp from the video game, with cool figures, toy crafting tools and other accessories

Includes a LEGO Minecraft Alex figure with an axe, a toy frog in a swamp biome plus Minecraft mobs: a slime block and a zombie figure

There is lots for kids to explore in this Minecraft building toy, which includes a crafting table, a mangrove tree and an exploding TNT function

Minecraft players can join daredevil Alex's quest and help her use her axe and operate a lever to detonate an explosion to fend off any attacks

Put the creative thrills of Minecraft into kids’ hands with this physical version of the perilous swamp biome. This versatile toy features familiar Minecraft favourite Alex as she journeys through mud and mangroves on a Minecraft adventure. As well as opportunities for creative construction, there are 2 hostile Minecraft mobs to battle – a zombie figure and a slime – plus a friendly frog who observes the action from a lily pad. Kids help Alex use her axe and operate a lever to detonate a TNT explosion to fend off any attack. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Minecraft construction toy as they build.

Measuring over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and 3 in. (8 cm) deep, there’s a lot of play potential packed into this compact playset

Contains 65 Pieces.