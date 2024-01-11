LEGO FRIENDS Dog Rescue Van 41471

LEGO Friends Dog Rescue Van toy for kids 6+ years old features a mobile rescue centre and everything kids need to care for Pickle the Dog The roof of the toy van lifts off to reveal the rescue centre filled with pet care accessories: dog bath, work bench, brush, soap and rubbish bin This LEGO Friends animal playset includes 2 LEGO Friends mini-dolls: Nova and Dr Marlon, plus a dog figure plus poo, water and LEGO food elements Kids can make the homeless pup's head stick out of the cardboard box as Nova passes by, then pretend to call the rescue centre for help Kids can give Pickle food and water, bathe him, then change Nova's face from sad to happy as she makes a set of wheels to help Pickle walkAnimal lovers will enjoy rescuing and caring for this adorable pup! The LEGO Friends Dog Rescue Van (41741) building toy for kids 6+ years old is made for storytelling. This LEGO Friends puppy playset features an animal rescue toy van, plus LEGO Friends Nova and Dr Marlon mini-dolls, plus a Pickle the dog figure. The roof of the toy van lifts off to reveal the mobile rescue centre where kids will find all they need to care for Pickle the dog. Accessories in this LEGO Friends animal rescue playset include a dog bath, work bench, brush, soap, rubbish bin, poo, water and food, plus wheels to help Pickle walk. Kids can make the pup’s head stick out of the cardboard box as Nova passes by and then pretend to call the rescue centre. Kids will love changing Nova’s sad expression to a happy one as she cares for Pickle. The LEGO Builder app allows kids to exerience an easy and intuitive building adventure. Here kids can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress. Kids make friends and discover exciting locations in the LEGO Friends universe, where they can enjoy creative play and act out real-life adventures with the next generation of Heartlake City. This LEGO Friends animal rescue toy van makes a fun birthday or any-other-day gift for kids aged 6 and over who love imaginative play with LEGO Friends and cute animals. The toy van measures over 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 5 in. (12 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide Contains 300 Pieces.