TRANSFORMERS EarthSpark 1Step Flip Challenger

Fun in every flip! Experience a Transformers conversion like never before with the Transformers: EarthSpark 1-Step Flip Changer action figure! Transformers: EarthSpark introduces a new generation of Transformers robots – the first Transformers bots to be born on Earth. Together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family. 1-Step Flip Changer action figures feature popular characters as seen in the Transformers: EarthSpark animated TV series (each sold separately, subject to availability). Convert Transformers toy from robot mode to vehicle mode by flipping the bot into the air! When the robot toy sticks the landing after an excitingly fun 1-step flip motion, the conversion to vehicle mode will be complete. With only one step of conversion back to robot mode, the toy offers fidget-fun kids the chance to do it over and over again! Transformers and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.

FUN IN EVERY FLIP: get in on the action like never before! Exciting Transformers conversion in 1 flip step! 2-IN-1 TOY WITH FLIP-TO-CONVERT ACTION: convert Transformers toy from robot mode to vehicle mode in one exciting step by flipping the bot in the air! The conversion to vehicle mode will be complete when the toy sticks the landing. Manually converts back to robot mode in one step so fidget-fun kids can do it over and over again! 10-CM FIGURE: Transformers 1-Step Flip Changer is 10-cm tall TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK CHARACTERS: inspired by popular characters from Transformers: EarthSpark, a co-produced animated series from Nickelodeon and Entertainment One! INSPIRED BY NICKELODEON AND ENTERTAINMENT ONE PROGRAMME: Transformers: EarthSpark animated series centres on two human children as they forge a connection with Transformers robots like never before and work along fan-favourites like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee!

Lower age limit

6 Years