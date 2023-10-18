Stikbot Monsters Pack Assortment

Bring your nightmares to life with SikBot Cyborg and Werewolf Packs! Each of these sinister sets has the complete cast of characters to make your own horror film. Simply post them for a photo or download our free mobile app. ZING STUDIO for iOS and Android, and begin sharing your creations with #StikBot!

StikBots are unique, poseable and collectable figures which have suction cup hands and feet. Kids can film, pause and edit their own stop-frame animation movies using the free app, then share their creations with #StikBot. Budding filmmakers have endless opportunities and will love to get creative with the many different StikBots available. The StikBot Central Youtube channel has daily content including fan-made movies and zany StikBot shows. It also has lots of tutorials on how to create your own stop-frame animation movie.

Great as a fun fidget toy 3 exclusive figures in each set

Lower age limit

4 Years