Tesco Finest Indian Style Spiced Cod & Rice F/Cakes 290G

One fishcake
- Energy
- 1086kJ
-
- 259kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.75g
- 13%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 749kJ / 179kcal
Product Description
- Cod (Gadus morhua) with cooked basmati rice, sautéed onions and spices coated in breadcrumb.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Succulent cod and Basmati rice, mixed with herbs, sautéed onions and spices COCONUT & NIGELLA SEED CRUMB WILD CAUGHT COD
- Pack size: 290G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (35%), Cooked Basmati Rice (16%) [Water, Basmati Rice], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Water, Dried Potato, Garlic Purée, Wheat Starch, Coriander, Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten, Ginger Purée, Coconut, Nigella Seed, Salt, Cumin, Turmeric Powder, Yeast, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Dextrose, Coriander Leaf, Fennel, Ginger, Dill, Turmeric Extract, Clove, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place fishcakes onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place fishcakes onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Made using cod caught in NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea, Iceland using trawls, hooks and lines, gillnets and similar nets and seines.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fishcake (145g)
|Energy
|749kJ / 179kcal
|1086kJ / 259kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.7g
|25.7g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.8g
|Protein
|9.7g
|14.1g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.75g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
