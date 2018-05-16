We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bakers Valentine's Tin 416G

Bakers Valentine's Tin 416G
£4.50
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • No Rawhide
  • Pack size: 416G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Amount Up to:
  • 7kg: Sizzlers 1 piece, Allsorts 3 pieces, Whirlers 2 pieces
  • 15kg: Sizzlers 1.5 pieces, Allsorts 6 pieces, Whirlers 3 pieces
  • 30kg: Sizzlers 2.5 pieces, Allsorts 9 pieces, Whirlers 6 pieces
  • For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.
  • Why not reuse me?
  • Refill with packs of tasty dog treats!

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle Tin. Recycle

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Ireland Ltd PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone).
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • Po Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone).
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Ireland Ltd PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

416g ℮

  • No Rawhide
  • x1 Sizzlers
  • x1 Whirlers
  • x2 Allsotrs

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives (4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.2% Cheese Powder)

Storage

  • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein12.5%
Fat content5.9%
Crude ash3.3%
Crude fibres0.9%
Moisture24.0%
Omega-3 Fatty Acids0.07%
Omega-6 Fatty Acids1.6%
Additives:IU/kg:
Vitamin A:9900
Vitamin D3:660
Vitamin E:73
-mg/kg:
B-group vitamins:64
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 1.6)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 4.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 120)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.16)
antioxidants, flavourings-

  • No Rawhide
  • x1 Sizzlers
  • x1 Whirlers
  • x2 Allsotrs

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (25% of which 0.5% Chicken, 0.5% Lamb and 0.5% Beef), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals

Storage

  • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein28.6%
Fat content6.5%
Crude ash4.9%
Crude fibres1.0%
Moisture23.0%
Omega-3 Fatty Acids0.09%
Omega-6 Fatty Acids1.6%
Additives:IU/kg:
Vitamin A:9500
Vitamin D3:640
Vitamin E:70
-mg/kg:
B-group vitamins:61
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 1.5)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 4.5)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 110)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.15)
antioxidants, flavourings-

  • No Rawhide
  • x1 Sizzlers
  • x1 Whirlers
  • x2 Allsotrs

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (11%), Glycerol, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Milk and Milk Derivatives

Storage

  • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein15.7%
Fat content5.7%
Crude ash4.1%
Crude fibres1.0%
Moisture23.0%
Omega-3 Fatty Acids0.09%
Omega-6 Fatty Acids1.6%
Additives:IU/kg:mg/kg:
Vit. A:10 000
Vit. D₃:680
Vit. E:74
-mg/kg:
B-group:65
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(1:1.6)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 4.8)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 120)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.16)
antioxidants, flavourings-
Antioxidants-
