Bakers Valentine's Tin 416G

- Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs
- No Rawhide
- Pack size: 416G
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Amount Up to:
- 7kg: Sizzlers 1 piece, Allsorts 3 pieces, Whirlers 2 pieces
- 15kg: Sizzlers 1.5 pieces, Allsorts 6 pieces, Whirlers 3 pieces
- 30kg: Sizzlers 2.5 pieces, Allsorts 9 pieces, Whirlers 6 pieces
- For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.
Ingredients
Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives (4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.2% Cheese Powder)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Protein
|12.5%
|Fat content
|5.9%
|Crude ash
|3.3%
|Crude fibres
|0.9%
|Moisture
|24.0%
|Omega-3 Fatty Acids
|0.07%
|Omega-6 Fatty Acids
|1.6%
|Additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vitamin A:
|9900
|Vitamin D3:
|660
|Vitamin E:
|73
|-
|mg/kg:
|B-group vitamins:
|64
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 1.6)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 4.7)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 120)
|Sodium selenite:
|(Se: 0.16)
|antioxidants, flavourings
|-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (25% of which 0.5% Chicken, 0.5% Lamb and 0.5% Beef), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Protein
|28.6%
|Fat content
|6.5%
|Crude ash
|4.9%
|Crude fibres
|1.0%
|Moisture
|23.0%
|Omega-3 Fatty Acids
|0.09%
|Omega-6 Fatty Acids
|1.6%
|Additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vitamin A:
|9500
|Vitamin D3:
|640
|Vitamin E:
|70
|-
|mg/kg:
|B-group vitamins:
|61
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 1.5)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 4.5)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 110)
|Sodium selenite:
|(Se: 0.15)
|antioxidants, flavourings
|-
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (11%), Glycerol, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Milk and Milk Derivatives
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Protein
|15.7%
|Fat content
|5.7%
|Crude ash
|4.1%
|Crude fibres
|1.0%
|Moisture
|23.0%
|Omega-3 Fatty Acids
|0.09%
|Omega-6 Fatty Acids
|1.6%
|Additives:
|IU/kg:
|mg/kg:
|Vit. A:
|10 000
|Vit. D₃:
|680
|Vit. E:
|74
|-
|mg/kg:
|B-group:
|65
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(1:1.6)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 4.8)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 120)
|Sodium selenite:
|(Se: 0.16)
|antioxidants, flavourings
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
