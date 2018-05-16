New
Tesco Finest Spicy Korean Inspired Dip 160G
¼ of a pot
- Energy
- 833kJ
- 202kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 20.6g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.79g
- 13%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2081kJ / 505kcal
Product Description
- A dip made with mayonnaise, fire-roasted red pepper, soy sauce and fermented red chilli topped with a dressing of fire-roasted red pepper, soy sauce and fermented red chilli.
- with a fire roasted pepper gochujang style topping
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Fire-Roasted Red Pepper (3.5%), Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Fermented Red Jalapeño Chilli, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Colours (Caramel, Paprika Extract), Ginger Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Coriander, Rice, Yeast Extract Powder, Alcohol, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pot (40g)
|Energy
|2081kJ / 505kcal
|833kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|51.6g
|20.6g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.97g
|0.79g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
