Paw Patrol Aqua Pups Chase Floating Figure

Paw Patrol Aqua Pups Chase Floating Figure

£10.00

£10.00/each

PAW PATROL Aqua Pups Chase Floating Figure
Never lose your Chase figurine at the bottom of the pool again with the Swimways Floatin’ Figure Chase Pool Toy for kids! This Paw Patrol toy is the perfect friend to have floating along with you as you splash and play at the swimming pool, beach or lake! This kid pool toy floats on its own and will always stay upright even when tipped over by rough water, so you don't have to chase after it as you play. This Chase Paw Patrol figure is easy to carry, making it perfect for pool party favors, pool party supplies and travel, allowing you to can play endless pool games for hours of outdoor fun. These swim toys are perfectly suited to also be used at the beach, lake and are even fun for role playing on dry land or in your room! The AquaPups Floatin' Figures are great collectible toys for kids, collect them all and assemble the Paw Patrol squad to save the day, or play pool party games with friends! These outdoor toys, lake toys, beach toys and kid pool accessories are ideal for Paw Patrol fans that want to take their favorite pup on the water! Paw patrol toys for boys are the perfect birthday gift and paw patrol party supplies for themed pool parties. These toddler toys are a swimming pool and beach essential! Recommended for children aged 3 and up.
FLOATING FIGURES: You don't have to worry about Chase sinking, this floating water toy will float on its own and stay upright even if it gets hit by waves!
COLLECT THEM ALL: Aqua Pups Floatin' Figures are great collectible pool toys for kids, collect them all and assemble the Paw Patrol squad to save the day!INDOOR & OUTDOOR TOYS FOR KIDS: Play endless pool games for hours of outdoor fun. Pool toys perfectly suited to also be used on the beach, lake or even on dry land for role-playing!EASY TO CARRY: These pool accessories, outdoor toys, lake toys and beach toys are super easy to carry around. Perfect for pool party favors, pool party supplies and travel!PAW PATROL FIGURES: Paw patrol toys for boys are the perfect birthday gift, kids toys and paw patrol party supplies for themed pool parties. These toddler toys are a swimming pool and beach essential! Recommended for children aged 3 and up.

Lower age limit

3 Years

