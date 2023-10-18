Paw Patrol Chases Learning Pad

Four games to encourage learning about colours, letters and shapes. Skills to Learn - Colour, letter and number recognition, communication and hand-eye coordination Learning Pad Lights Up

Have fun and learn with 4 activities with this Light Up Smart Pad. Flip up the lid and Ryder will ask you lots of fun questions to encourage learning about colours, numbers, shapes and objects. The touch sensitive screen makes exploration fun and easy to follow. Activity buttons light up and you can hear all your favourite Paw Patrol Friends.

Have fun and learn with 4 activities with this Light Up Smart Pad. Flip up the lid and Ryder will ask you lots of fun questions to encourage learning about colours, numbers, shapes and objects. The touch sensitive screen makes exploration fun and easy to follow. Activity buttons light up and you can hear all your favourite Paw Patrol Friends.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023