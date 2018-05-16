We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nomo Chocolate Orange Easter Bunny 30G

£0.85
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a cocoa and orange flavoured centre containing orange flavoured jelly pieces (2.5%) and sugar pieces (2%).
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Carefully made by Kinnerton
  • Creamy choc with a chocolatey orange centre!
  • Vegan & free from dairy, gluten, egg, nuts
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Vegetable Oils (Shea, Coconut, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder*, Invert Sugar Syrup, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavourings, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Dextrose, Pineapple, Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

30g = 1 x 30g

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,

Return to

  • United Kingdom.
  • Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
  • Navan IDA Business Park,
  • Johnstown,
  • Navan,
  • Co. Meath,
  • C15 PK33,

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2318 kJ698 kJ
-556 kcal167 kcal
Fat34 g10 g
-of which saturates20 g6.1 g
Carbohydrate60 g18 g
-of which sugars32 g9.6 g
Protein1.6 g0.5 g
Salt0.06 g0.02 g
30g = 1 x 30g--
