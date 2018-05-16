New
Nomo Chocolate Orange Easter Bunny 30G
Product Description
- Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a cocoa and orange flavoured centre containing orange flavoured jelly pieces (2.5%) and sugar pieces (2%).
- Find out more at ra.org.
- Carefully made by Kinnerton
- Creamy choc with a chocolatey orange centre!
- Vegan & free from dairy, gluten, egg, nuts
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Vegetable Oils (Shea, Coconut, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder*, Invert Sugar Syrup, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavourings, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Dextrose, Pineapple, Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
30g = 1 x 30g
Name and address
- Made by:
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
Return to
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- United Kingdom.
- Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
- Navan IDA Business Park,
- Johnstown,
- Navan,
- Co. Meath,
- C15 PK33,
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2318 kJ
|698 kJ
|-
|556 kcal
|167 kcal
|Fat
|34 g
|10 g
|-of which saturates
|20 g
|6.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|18 g
|-of which sugars
|32 g
|9.6 g
|Protein
|1.6 g
|0.5 g
|Salt
|0.06 g
|0.02 g
|-
|-
