Lego Superheroes Battle Wakanda Hulkbuster 76247

£45.00

£45.00/each

LEGO SUPERHEROES Battle Wakanda Hulkbuster 76247
LEGO Marvel buildable toy features a Hulkbuster mech action figure that kids can use to recreate Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War actionIncludes 4 minifigures: Bruce Banner, whose head turns to reveal a Hulk ‘going green’ face, Okoye, who carries a toy spear and 2 outridersKids can move, position and pose the Hulk mech buildable toy as they play - locked knee joints provide stability for the action figure to standThe Marvel Avengers action figure also has an opening cockpit with space for kids to place the Bruce Banner minifigure in the pilot's seatThe portable Hulkbuster mech action figure stands over 5 in. (15 cm) tall and makes a great addition to any LEGO Marvel building toy collectionPut action from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War into kids’ hands with the highly posable LEGO Marvel The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda (76247) action figure building toy. This mega movable mech and 4 minifigures make an ideal Marvel gift for young fans aged 8 and over.Based on a scene from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, this versatile action figure playset features a buildable Hulkbuster mega suit, which has multiple articulations so kids can move, position and pose the mech with ease. Locked knee joints provide excellent stability, and an opening cockpit reveals space for the minifigure pilot. There are 4 minifigures included in the set: Bruce Banner, Okoye and 2 outriders. The head of the Bruce Banner minifigure rotates to show him ‘turning green’. Okoye carries a spear. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Hulk buildable toy as they build.Encourage imaginative play with this LEGO Marvel Avengers buildable toy for kids aged 8 plus years old, with cool characters and authentic accessories that bring the iconic super heroes to life.This portable mech action figure stands over 5 in. (15 cm) tallContains 385 Pieces.
5,9 x 28,2 x 26,2

