Paw Patrol Skye Helicopter

4.6(9)
£10.00

£10.00/each

The PAW Patrol are on a roll in their rescue vehicles! Join Skye on action-packed missions with her Helicopter! When trouble strikes, place Skye (figure included) into the driver’s seat and roll to the rescue with real working wheels for land, and a spinning propeller for air! With authentic detailing and realistic features, the PAW Patrol’s beloved aviation expert and her chopper bring all the excitement of PAW Patrol to life. As your child plays with Skye and her Helicopter, your child’s imagination will be lit up with rescue missions full of friendship, teamwork and bravery. Team up with the rest of the pups and their rescue vehicles (each sold separately) and help to save the day in Adventure Bay! Race to the ruff ruff rescue with Skye and her Helicopter!
HELICOPTER TOY CAR: Skye’s got to fly in her Helicopter! With authentic detailing, working wheels for land and spinning propeller for air, this chopper is ready to take on exciting rescue missions!COLLECTIBLE SKYE FIGURE: This Helicopter includes a collectible Skye figure. Wearing her signature flight uniform, Skye is ready to save the day!CREATIVE PLAY: The PAW Patrol are on a roll! Kids can explore their imaginations as they create all kinds of fun and exciting rescue missions for their favourite pup and vehicle!Skye’s Helicopter makes a great gift for kids aged 3 years and over. Bring the excitement of the hit TV show into your home with the PAW Patrol pups and their vehicles!

Lower age limit

3 Years

