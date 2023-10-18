BLOOPIES Shellies Little Mermaids

Bloopies Little Mermaids are the cutest mermaids that will make the best bath-time friends for kids! The Little Mermaids squirt water through their mouths, blow bubbles with bubble bath and float on the surface of the water, perfect for creating an imaginative water-themed pretend play experience! Or... create a magical mermaid extravaganza outside of the water with the Little Mermaids! All of the mermaids have a unique style and there are 14 to collect! Collect them all. Kids will have the best time with their Bloopies Little Mermaids! Suitable for ages 3 years and over.

Perfect bath time friend! They make bubbles They squirt water 14 to collect

Lower age limit

3 Years