PAW PATROL Aqua Hero Pups Assortment

EXCLUSIVE PUP ACTION FIGURE: Wearing their Aqua Pups wetsuit, with true-to-show fish-scale details and a super cool divers’ helmet, the pups are ready to roll out and save the day.

PAWSOME SEA PALS: It’s time for another super-charged rescue with the pups and their PAWsome sea creature pals. Attach the pup to the sea creature's back to activate their movement through the imaginary seas.

IMAGINATIVE PLAY: Use your imagination to create your own exciting PAW Patrol Aqua Pups rescue adventures with Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Coral (toy figures each sold separately).

COLLECT THEM ALL: For more fun, collect all the PAW Patrol toys like the Aqua Pups kids’ toys, PAW Patrol movie toys, dragon toys, stuffed animals, toy figures and playsets (each sold separately).