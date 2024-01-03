Clementoni Soft Clemmy Train

A soft train with locomotive and carriages that children can play with and explore with their hands. The children can discover relief surfaces and different shapes, or feel the softness of the Clemmy material, while enjoying a sensory experience that will allow them to hone their sense of touch and manual skills. Contains lots of soft coloured bricks to be slotted into the locomotive and carriages, or stacked one on top of the other, to create soft coloured towers to topple and then rebuild again and again. The carriages can be easily detached and joined together. The wheels allow the train to move and tow the train with its carriages, allowing children to invent lots of stories and travel with boundless imagination.

A soft train with locomotive and carriages that children can play with and explore with their hands. The children can discover relief surfaces and different shapes, or feel the softness of the Clemmy material, while enjoying a sensory experience that will allow them to hone their sense of touch and manual skills. Contains lots of soft coloured bricks to be slotted into the locomotive and carriages, or stacked one on top of the other, to create soft coloured towers to topple and then rebuild again and again. The carriages can be easily detached and joined together. The wheels allow the train to move and tow the train with its carriages, allowing children to invent lots of stories and travel with boundless imagination.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024