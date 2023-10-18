New Bright Rc Mini Forza & Ramp

Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years old due to small parts.

Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years old due to small parts. Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Hot surface hazard.

Radion Control, Forward/Reverse Drive; Left/Right Steering, Working Lights Charge with USB Freq 2.4 GHz, 6 Vehicles Racing Ramp and Accessories Included All Batteries Included Free 1-Month Code Included Xbox Game Pass Ultimate For Ages Over 6 Years

This R/C PRO Forza Buggy may be small, but don't underestimate it! The full function R/C Forza Buggy is Fast - up to 17 km/hr! Digital speed control, working lights, sporty buggy body and oversized all terrain tires round out the impressive features. Connect up to six vehicles with the responsive, extended range 2.4 GHz technology. The 3.7V internal lithium battery has the power to conquer! Ready to run, ramp, accessories and all batteries included.

