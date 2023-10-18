We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of New Bright Rc Mini Forza & Ramp
image 1 of New Bright Rc Mini Forza & Rampimage 2 of New Bright Rc Mini Forza & Ramp

New Bright Rc Mini Forza & Ramp

No ratings yet
Write a review

£25.00

£25.00/each

NEW BRIGHT RC Mini Forza & Ramp
This R/C PRO Forza Buggy may be small, but don't underestimate it! The full function R/C Forza Buggy is Fast - up to 17 km/hr! Digital speed control, working lights, sporty buggy body and oversized all terrain tires round out the impressive features. Connect up to six vehicles with the responsive, extended range 2.4 GHz technology. The 3.7V internal lithium battery has the power to conquer! Ready to run, ramp, accessories and all batteries included.
H24.1cm x W15.9cm x D10.2cm
Radion Control, Forward/Reverse Drive; Left/Right Steering, Working LightsCharge with USBFreq 2.4 GHz, 6 Vehicles RacingRamp and Accessories IncludedAll Batteries IncludedFree 1-Month Code IncludedXbox Game Pass UltimateFor Ages Over 6 Years

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Toy Cars & Vehicles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here