ZURU Metal Machine Car Assortment

COLLECTABLE: Collectible new stylish designs. Interior design, chrome features, premium rims and side designs are only the start of Metal Machines quality.

SIZE: In the desirable size 1:64 scale with unique designs on every car. A perfect gift for kids and collectors of die cast vehicles.

COMPATABLE: Compatible with all Metal Machine playsets which means you can use your cars in all situations and never run out of fun.

Unleash the new Metal Machines! Metal Machine is racing into a new series with a vast range of the coolest die-cast cars. Collect all the new and unique Metal Machine designs with the 1-Packs consisting of individually named die-cast cars.